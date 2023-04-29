Britain's Charles to use crimson and purple robes at coronation once worn by George VI

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles will wear robes of crimson and purple silk velvet at his May 6 coronation which were once worn by his grandfather King George VI at his own coronation in 1937, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday. Charles, who replaced Queen Elizabeth upon her death in September, will be formally crowned king at London's Westminster Abbey next week in a ceremony that will be attended by foreign heads of state and dignitaries. Charles and his wife Camilla will wear two sets of robes at the coronation service: crimson Robes of State when they arrive and purple Robes of Es...