Britain's Queen Elizabeth catches COVID

By Peter Nicholls WINDSOR, England (Reuters) -Queen Elizabeth, the world's longest-reigning monarch, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild symptoms but expects to continue light duties this week, Buckingham Palace said. The health of the 95-year-old queen, who has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, has been under the spotlight since she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified ailment and was advised by her doctors to rest. "The Queen has today tested positive for COVID," the Palace said. "Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms bu...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
'The criminal conspiracy that is Donald Trump is being exposed': Congresswoman weighs in on former president's legal problems
February 20, 2022
Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-V.I.) recently weighed in on the multiple investigations former President Donald Trump is currently facing.
On Saturday, February 19, the Democratic lawmaker appeared on MSNBC News with Ali Velshi where they discussed the lawsuits Trump is facing along with the latest subpoenas he and his family members have received from New York Attorney General Letitia James.
From the Trump Organization's financial and legal woes in New York to the politically-driven investigation he is facing in Georgia, TrumpWorld is at the center of multiple controversies that could be detrimental to his personal and professional platforms. According to Plaskett, it may finally be time for Trump to face consequences for his questionable dealings.
“Donald Trump is being exposed. Whether it’s his dereliction of duty, whether it is infractions of the Emoluments Clause, using his office for his own financial...games," Plaskett said. "It’s all coming out now."
As a former assistant attorney general for the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Division, Plasket believes it is time for the department to move forward with holding Trump accountable for his actions. Such a move would be in addition to the multiple lawsuits Trump is facing along with the Congressional investigations into the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.
Plaskett said, “The nonsense that we have to clean up from Donald Trump is profound.”
In wake of Trump's second impeachment, Plaskett was named as House impeachment manager. During Trump's impeachment trial in February of 2021, "presented House Democrats' argument that Trump played a leading role in both organizing and ordering the attack on the nation's citadel of democracy."
CONTINUE READING Show less
Convicted Maryland fraudster who ripped off Kansans for $845,000 nearly avoids prison
February 20, 2022
TOPEKA — Ronald Morley was busted about 15 years ago for engaging in crooked Mexico real estate deals and received a lifetime ban from the state of Maryland from engaging in the securities and investment advising business.
That didn’t stop him from participating in a multistate Ponzi scheme that ripped off four Kansans of $845,900 between 2011 and 2013. The losses hit the victims hard, but that wasn’t the most alarming element of Morley’s criminal saga.
In 2016, Morley was charged in Shawnee County with 12 felony counts of securities fraud linked to losses of the four individuals in Kansas. Two years later, he entered a no contest plea on two felony counts. He hoped to avoid jail time, but a presumption written into Kansas law says defendants should be sentenced to prison if guilty of perpetuating fraud in excess of $25,000.
Morley’s victims, blue-collar folks and a pair of elderly siblings, asked a Shawnee County District Court judge for justice. They requested he be ordered to pay restitution. They directly or indirectly urged that Morley be imprisoned.
“I regret that you’re experiencing what you’re experiencing,” Morley told his victims in court. “I serve the same God as you do … and I hope you can find forgiveness in your heart.”
District Court Judge Mark Braun took Morley’s words to heart and let him walk. Braun, who has since retired from the branch, used his judicial authority to depart from state sentencing guidelines. He told Morley to serve 36 months of probation and reimburse the Kansas victims.
Braun said he gave this white-collar criminal a break because he believed Morley accepted responsibility for his crimes — a point disputed by the Kansas attorney general’s office.
“It’s the overall issue of accepting responsibility for entering a plea to the two offenses and agreeing to pay restitution is where I’m hanging my hat,” the sentencing judge said.
Hold on there
Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office appealed the sentence handed down by Braun. The attorney general’s objective was to convince an appellate court the sentence was unjustified and get the case remanded to district court for a corrective sentence that included prison time.
The Kansas Court of Appeals agreed with the attorney general, writing a sentence of probation underemphasized Morley’s criminal complicity. With nothing to lose, Morley appealed to the Kansas Supreme Court. The state’s highest court affirmed the Court of Appeals in 2021.
Supreme Court Justice Dan Biles, writing for the court, said the case was an opportunity to concur with the Court of Appeals and to clarify standards of review in sentencing departures. He wrote the Supreme Court’s position didn’t suggest a defendant’s taking of responsibility could never serve as compelling reason to depart in sentencing.
“Our abuse of discretion standard necessarily allows for a departure sentence when based on valid mitigating factors supported by the evidence, and there is room for reasonable disagreement whether the proven factors are substantial and compelling under the circumstances, but Morley’s case lies outside that realm,” Biles said.
The result: Morley, 64, was sentenced Tuesday by Shawnee County District Court Judge Jason Geier to 38 months in custody of a Kansas Department of Corrections. The restitution order was affirmed.
Look of malfeasance
Assistant attorney general Stacy Edwards, who pressed the appellate cause against Morley, said the case hinged on two factors. Did the district court judge have “substantial and competent” evidence necessary to consider a downward departure from the sentencing grid recommendation of prison time? If so, did a clear reading of evidence in the case warrant leniency sought by Morley?
“The state believes the answer to both questions is ‘no,'” Edwards said. “The district court shouldn’t have granted a departure on this case because any acceptance of responsibility was minimal.”
She said a “no contest” plea allowed defendants to agree prosecutors were capable of proving guilt, but didn’t require a defendant to enter a plea of guilty. Judges, on the other hand, for practical purposes convert no contest pleas to guilty verdicts. The idea Morley agreed to pay some restitution — just $50,000 in commissions earned from the four Kansas investors, not their full losses of $845,900 — wasn’t true acceptance of responsibility, she said.
Edwards said the attorney representing Morley portrayed his client as merely a “consultant” to Summit Trust Co., which was involved in the Ponzi scheme based in Pennsylvania, and therefore his client shouldn’t be held responsible for loss of principle investments.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed documents in 2018 that concluded Morley and his wife, Diane, took part in a Ponzi that took in $33 million from at least 130 investors from 2008 to 2014. Overall, the Morleys targeted retirees with limited knowledge of investment strategy a chance to buy unregistered securities with the promise of big returns. Overall, the Morleys earned $3.1 million in commissions in this scam.
In Kansas, Edwards said, the victims were never told by Morley he had been permanently barred in 2006 from the securities industry in Maryland. She said Morley neglected to inform these unsuspecting Kansans their investment in preferred stock in Summit Trust was a high-risk venture rather than the “safe investment” with a guaranteed quarterly dividend of 6%.
The four victims, who weren’t identified in court documents, were shaken by the financial disaster. One man, who was so ashamed he asked his family not to attend the sentencing hearing, said the loss of $352,000 inherited from his parents meant his child’s college fund was vanquished by Morley. Separately, a pair of siblings both lost $120,000 inherited from parents on sale of the family’s farm.
“This was a loss of blue-collar worker generational wealth,” Edwards said. “The harm here is significant.”
Sincere remorse
Topeka criminal defense attorney James Heathman said it was difficult to understand why a no contest plea would be viewed as anything other than acceptance of criminal responsibility.
“He admitted his role,” Heathman said. “He admitted he didn’t give information that he should have to the individuals. He admitted he made statements that were misleading. He allowed them to be misled.”
Morley knew one result of pleading no contest to the two charges was that he could be sent to prison, Heathman said. That wouldn’t be the proper resolution, Heathman said, for someone who expressed sincere remorse and was prepared to pay restitution.
“It was his desire to pay these people back and make them whole,” Heathman said.
In addition, Heathman said, Morley avoided a guilty plea because that would have meant loss of his license to sell insurance in Maryland. The defendant made a “significant income” on life and health insurance that could be applied to restitution, Heathman said.
At the original sentencing in Shawnee County, Morley vowed he would work hard to repay his debts. Here’s what he said: “I will take my last dying breath making certain that you get every dime of your money back. The only way that I can do that is to stay in the insurance business and enable my experience to be applied to my obligations.”
Despite a troubled history in the securities industry and the lifetime ban in Maryland, as of 2020, he was still trusted enough by regulators there to sell insurance.
Kansas Reflector is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Kansas Reflector maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sherman Smith for questions: info@kansasreflector.com. Follow Kansas Reflector on Facebook and Twitter.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Nevada Dems sound alarm over 'single most vicious suppression attempt' yet by GOP
February 20, 2022
The Nevada Democratic Party and voting rights advocates sounded the alarm Thursday over a local Republican's proposal to station National Guard members at every polling place in the state's second-largest county, purge voting records, and impose new restrictions on mail-in ballots.
"This travesty is not an independent event—it is part of a concerted effort by right-wing extremists."
Introduced by Republican Washoe County Commissioner Jeanne Herman, the proposal is set for consideration and a possible final vote at the county board's next meeting on Tuesday, February 22.
Nevada State Democratic Party Chair Judith Whitmer said the stakes of the local board meeting are huge, arguing in a statement late Thursday that the county GOP's proposal "represents the single most vicious voter suppression attempt in recent history, surpassing even the tactics being used against voters in Texas and Georgia."
RELATED: The psychological reason why so many fall for the 'Big Lie'
"It is with absolute outrage that we have discovered a shocking effort to assault the electoral process of Washoe County," said Whitmer. "We recognize that this travesty is not an independent event—it is part of a concerted effort by right-wing extremists to delegitimize and ultimately dismantle the foundations of free and fair elections."
"Nevada is an increasingly critical battleground state, and as the attacks on the integrity of our democracy intensify, so must our efforts to defend it," she added. "We are calling upon all Washoe residents—regardless of party or affiliation—to loudly speak out against this unconscionable resolution."
Nevada, which President Joe Biden carried narrowly in 2020, was one of the flashpoints of former President Donald Trump's failed attempt to overturn his electoral defeat—an effort animated by claims about large-scale fraud, voting machine hacking, and other falsehoods.
"Donald Trump won [Nevada] after you account for the fraud and irregularities that occurred," Trump campaign attorney Jesse Binnall told reporters in November 2020 as he announced an election lawsuit that the Nevada Supreme Court ultimately rejected.
READ: Christian nationalism drove Jan. 6: Now it's embraced the 'Big Lie' -- and wants to conquer America
Herman's new resolution is seen as an outgrowth of the Republican Party's commitment to acting on Trump's falsehoods about the 2020 election, which critics have collectively dubbed the "Big Lie."
As of January 14 of this year, the Brennan Center for Justice notes in its latest analysis, GOP legislators in at least 27 states have introduced, pre-filed, or carried over 250 bills that would curtail voting rights.
According to the Nevada Independent, Herman's proposal "includes a change to 'stealth paper ballots as [the] primary method of voting,' and would provide for just a single electronic voting kiosk to comply with requirements under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)."
"Other proposed measures call for all ballots to be counted by hand and continuously until counting is complete—the county saw more than 250,000 votes cast during the 2020 general election—and for Nevada National Guard personnel to be present at each polling and ballot box location and Washoe County's central counting center," the outlet noted. "The list also includes less-defined proposals open for interpretation, including 'providing equitable and fair opportunities for observation' and 'enacting any other measure that ensures the accuracy, security, and purity of elections.'"
READ: The disturbing truth about Republican voters and the 'Big Lie'
Kerry Durmick, state director of All Voting Is Local Nevada, warned Thursday that "this anti-voter resolution would disenfranchise Washoe County voters by asking the Washoe County Registrar's office to implement unconstitutional and illegal measures."
"This resolution will only negatively impact access to the ballot," said Durmick, "and we urge the county commission to reject these measures and uphold the freedom to vote for all Nevadans.”
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}