British actress and singer Jane Birkin dies

VILNIUS (Reuters) - British actress and singer Jane Birkin was found dead at her home in Paris, Le Parisien newspaper and BFM television reported on Sunday, citing people close to her. Birken, 76, was best known overseas for her 1969 hit in which she and lover, the late French singer and songwriter Serge Gainsbourg, sang the sexually explicit “Je t’aime...moi non plus”. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by David Goodman)
For customer support contact support@rawstory.com. Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
With hundreds of thousands of UPS workers preparing to strike as soon as August 1, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined other New York lawmakers at a rally with members of the Teamsters union on Saturday to push the ultra-profitable shipping giant to agree to a just contract.
"This is about making sure that we not just demand better wages, equal wages for our part-timers, making sure that we're getting the dignified conditions, A/C in trucks. But this is also about demanding respect," Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said during the rally at Teamsters Local 282 union hall in New Hyde Park.
"This shouldn't even be a fight," Ocasio-Cortez added, noting that UPS raked in record profits last year and could easily afford to meet the union's demands. "Let's remind them who's actually the boss in this, and that's the workers."
Saturday's rally came days after negotiations between UPS management and Teamsters leaders fell apart for the second time in recent weeks, with the Teamsters accusing the company of presenting an "unacceptable offer" that "did not address members' needs."
UPS has since announced that it will be training nonunion delivery drivers in preparation for a strike. If the work stoppage moves forward, it would mark the largest single-employer strike in U.S. history.
Last month, 97% of UPS workers represented by the Teamsters voted to authorize a strike if there's no acceptable deal with management by July 31.
The Teamsters have won significant tentative victories in recent negotiations, including an agreement from UPS to add in-cab air conditioning systems to newly purchased delivery vehicles and end the two-tiered wage system under which part-time workers earn significantly less per hour than full-time employees.
But the union said earlier this month that the company's contract offers haven't gone far enough to justly compensate employees, a message that Teamsters leaders echoed during Saturday's rally.
"Our members bust their ass every day for this greedy company, keeping supply chains moving and generating historic, multibillion-dollar profits for UPS," said Teamsters Local 804 President Vinnie Perrone. "Those record profits are unpaid wages. UPS Teamsters are done with the company's disrespect."
Sean O'Brien, general president of the Teamsters, said Saturday that the union "will take on this corporate bully for as long as it takes to get what we've earned."
"UPS has a choice," said O'Brien. "They can respect and do right by working people, they can pay the wages that part-time and full-time workers deserve, and they can agree to terms on a strong new contract. Or UPS can wait until August 1 and regret turning its back on the hardworking people who make it a success. We are not backing down."
CONTINUE READINGShow less
A neuroscientist explains why Joe Biden's cognitive health could hand Donald Trump the White House
July 16, 2023
With age comes wisdom, experience, and unfortunately, cognitive decline. That’s a fact that no American can ignore as we move closer to the next presidential election.
The two main contenders, a sitting president and an ex-president, will be 82 and 78 next year, respectively. When Biden won the election in 2020, he became the oldest sitting president ever, and if Donald Trump wins again — a terrifying but very real possibility — he will be the same age as Biden was when he was sworn in. So, no matter who wins, we are going to have a commander-in-chief who is so old that age-related cognitive decline will be a real concern. This is not an opinion, but a scientific fact of life, and one that will affect all of us who are lucky enough to make it to that age.
While it is clear that age does not necessarily equate to cognitive impairment, science tells us that cognitive decline is an inevitable part of aging. Studies show a slow but steady decrease in cognitive abilities, including memory and processing speed, typically starting around the age of 60, though it may occur earlier in life for some (unless you are lucky enough to be a “super-ager”).
Biden, despite his general physical health, is not immune to these biological realities. Over the past few years, we have seen instances that have raised eyebrows, even among his staunchest supporters. Biden's frequent stumbling over words, forgetting names, or losing his train of thought mid-sentence – they may seem innocuous, chalked up to the stress and exhaustion of the job. But they do raise questions about his cognitive health, especially since Biden isn’t getting any younger.
ALSO READ: ‘Gays for Trump’ leader wants Republicans to stop focusing on ‘stupid gray areas’
For example, in a recent speech, Biden made some perplexing statements that were quickly exploited by his critics and ideological enemies, such as, “We have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian ocean … I could go on but I’m not; I’m going off script, I’m going to get in trouble.”
This example may seem not worth mentioning, but it is just one of many gaffes that collectively indicate that there may be a reason for concern. Even if there’s no reason to believe the confusion or difficulty articulating policy or current events is affecting his ability to lead, it could certainly affect his ability to debate the eventual Republican presidential nominee., If Biden displays the kind of word salad that has become routine for him over the last couple of years, it could very well hand the presidency to Trump. (Or, say, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.)
Former President Donald Trump is currently leading all polls for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination and hurtling toward a general election rematch with President Joe Biden. Drew Angerer/Getty Images
I know those words are painful to hear right now, but they are a lot less painful than watching Trump get re-elected because no one wanted to say the obvious out of fear of upsetting the tribe.
Whether Biden really suffers from cognitive impairment, it is clear that Americans are paying attention and are concerned. A new poll conducted by ABC and The Washington Post reveals that people’s opinions have been influenced by the media coverage of Biden’s behavior. It showed that 54 percent of respondents believe Trump possesses the mental acuity necessary to perform efficiently as president, while only 32 percent felt Biden displayed the same trait.
Of course, it is completely impossible to know the extent of Biden’s cognitive problems without a detailed clinical assessment — the president has released a summary, but not full details from his 2023 medical check-up — and for that reason you will read opinion pieces with wildly different perspectives on the topic.
An article titled “Let’s Fact Check Biden’s So-Called Mental Decline” was published at The Independent this week arguing that the accusations of mental decline are politically motivated and unjustified. While there is no doubt that the attacks on Biden coming from the right are politically motivated, it is not true that all of the criticisms are unwarranted. If we pretend that nothing is out of the ordinary with Biden simply because he is on our political team, then we are no better than the conservatives who ignore Trump’s pathological lying and narcissism.
ALSO READ: 'Maybe he's less sleepy than we thought': Trump says he underestimated Biden
Despite the potential problems with Biden’s cognition, I can say with reasonable certainty that he would still make a significantly more competent president than Trump.
In January 2016, almost a year before Trump won the election, I wrote an article for Raw Story called "Trump has a mental disorder that makes him a dangerous world leader,” which was followed by many similar articles over the course of his presidency. From my research and analysis, it is clear to me that Biden’s predictable and tempered leadership style is a far safer bet than Trump's divisive rhetoric, malignant narcissism and erratic unpredictability. A Business Insider article titled “350 health professionals sign letter to Congress claiming Trump’s mental health is deteriorating dangerously amid impeachment proceedings” shows that many medical practitioners agree.
However, the question is not whether Biden is better than Trump, but whether Biden is the best presidential candidate the Democrats have to offer. We must think long and hard about a difficult dilemma, because a failure to do so could lead to a catastrophic mistake.
At this moment, there is simply not enough information about Biden’s cognitive health to be able to accurately assess his vulnerability in the upcoming election. But I can tell you this — if Biden fumbles his way through the 2024 campaign, gets destroyed in the presidential debates and loses as a result, everyone is going to ask, “How did this happen? Who thought it was wise to place the burden of warding off autocracy on an octogenarian grappling with cognitive decline? ? Who is to blame for handing the presidency to Donald Trump?”
Perhaps there’s still time to consider another Democratic candidate. It won’t be the first time a sitting president didn’t run for a second term. There are six presidents who chose not to seek re-election, including Lyndon B. Johnson, who publicly cited health issues as the main reason for the choice. Although Biden says he’s in the race to win, there is absolutely no shame in reversing such a decision, and depending on how the next few months go for Biden, it may be the only responsible thing to do.
To be clear, I am not saying stepping aside it’s the right thing for Biden to do, because I know I lack the information needed to determine that with any confidence.
But I am saying that it could be, and if we simply ignore the issue, we could be risking everything.
Bobby Azarian is a cognitive neuroscientist and the author of the book The Romance of Reality: How the Universe Organizes Itself to Create Life, Consciousness, and Cosmic Complexity. He is also a blogger for Psychology Today and the creator of the Substack Road to Omega. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @BobbyAzarian.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Michigan Republicans introduce legislation allowing guns on college campuses
July 16, 2023
As state Democratic lawmakers focus their next round of gun legislation around domestic violence and suicide prevention, Republican legislators have introduced bills that would increase access to firearms and address privacy concerns with gun sales.
In a press release issued last week, state Rep. Gina Johnsen (R-Lake Odessa) urged lawmakers to support two of her bills “standing up for the rights of lawful gun owners in Michigan.”
In June, Johnsen introduced House Bill 4831, which would create the “Second Amendment Financial Privacy Act.” That act would “prohibit banks and credit card companies from requiring Michigan retailers to use specialized codes to flag firearms purchases.”
Johnsen told the Advance on Monday that she’s hoping to enlist Democratic support for this legislation, which so far has solely Republican co-sponsors and has remained in the Insurance and Financial Services Committee. Essentially, Johnsen said she wants the legislation to ensure that banks and credit card companies can’t share information about an individual’s firearm purchase in a way that would allow government agencies, like the Internal Revenue Services (IRS), to access it and politically target someone.
“This is seen as a Second Amendment issue, to protect gun owners who purchase guns and not have them flagged as being dangerous.
“What someone purchases should not be somebody else’s business,” Johnsen continued. “We want to protect privacy.”
House Bill 4285, which Johnsen introduced in March and remains in the Government Operations Committee, would allow people who have concealed pistol licenses to carry firearms on college and university campuses in Michigan.
That bill, which Johnsen refers to as “college carry,” was largely modeled after similar legislation signed into law in West Virginia earlier this year and was introduced not long after a mass shooting at Michigan State University killed three students on Feb. 13.
“It’s just devastating to think we have anywhere in our culture where people are just sitting ducks and they can’t run away fast enough,” Johnsen said.
“It’s not logical; it doesn’t help safety; it’s not right,” Johnsen continued, referring to individuals not being able to carry firearms on campuses. “I know this tends to fall on partisan lines, but if we all want safety … we have to look at what brings safety.”
For Johnsen, that means more guns, more access to mental health resources and more security officers at schools. Republicans state- and nationwide have largely focused on the same, though researchers with no political affiliation have refuted that those initiatives would drive down gun violence rates more than reducing the number of guns.
In a country where there are more firearms than people and where gun violence has been the leading cause of death for children since 2020, researchers have said it’s access to guns that is the leading factor in the number of firearm-related deaths.
“You can compare internationally to look at rates of gun violence, and you do see a correlation between countries that have the highest rates of gun violence tend to be the countries that have the highest rates of gun ownership,” James Densley, the co-founder of The Violence Project, said during an online presentation in May. The Violence Project is a nonprofit that studies gun violence and maintains a database of mass shootings dating to 1966.
There have so far been 374 mass shootings in the United States in 2023, including the one on Feb. 13 that killed MSU students Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner. Another mass shooting on Nov. 30, 2021 killed four students at Oxford High School: Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Justin Shilling and Hana St. Juliana.
Other research backs up Denley’s statement and notes that limiting guns has led to a decrease in firearm-related deaths.
A 2019 study in Journal of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery, for example, found there was a 70% reduction in mass shootings during the United States’ ban on assault weapons from 1994 to 2004. Federal lawmakers allowed that ban to sunset in 2004.
A study published in 2022 from researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health found that the average rate of assaults with firearms increased in states that relaxed concealed carry permit restrictions.
“In general, violent crime increased after states loosened concealed carry permitting requirements,” Mitchel Doucette, an assistant scientist in the Department of Health Policy and Management and director of research methods at the Center for Gun Violence Solutions at the Bloomberg School, said in a 2022 press release. “Allowing more individuals to carry concealed guns in public – including some who would have previously been denied carry permits due to prior arrests or restraining orders – can increase inappropriate use of firearms in response to interpersonal conflicts, disputes, or other situations.”
Johnsen and other Michigan Republicans disagree. In April, a group of state Republican lawmakers introduced legislation that would make it easier to carry a firearm without a permit in Michigan. Senate Bills 308–313, all of which remain in committee, would repeal sections of state law that currently make it a felony to carry a concealed firearm without a concealed pistol license and a misdemeanor for people with the concealed pistol licenses to possess guns in places like churches and hospitals.
“Danger can strike at any moment,” Sen. Lana Theis (R-Brighton) said in a prepared statement issued in April. “Now, more than ever, it is essential that law-abiding citizens be prepared to protect themselves and their families.”
Johnsen said narratives around guns are riddled with “misinformation” and often leave out what she considers to be driving factors of violence, including increased issues with mental health and a general devaluing of other people.
“We’re suffering from a lack of respect for humanity,” Johnsen said. “When we don’t respect all humanity – young and old, born and unborn, the great athletes or the person who’s physically or mentally challenged – violence tends to increase.”
Johnsen went on to ask, “Is the real problem a gun?”
“If you set 10 guns out in your house, do they kill people?” she said. “The gun itself, the knife itself, the rope itself, the pharmaceutical itself, do they hurt anyone by themselves? No. You put them in the hands of a person who has a decision to make. Do we admit there’s good and evil?”
Johnsen questioned if there are “hidden agendas” with regards to narratives around guns and gun violence.
“Or is it just gross misinformation?” she continued. “We’ve got to ask the hard questions. It doesn’t make people in one party or another evil, but they’ve been victimized by misinformation.”
State Sen. Rosemary Bayer (D-Beverly Hills), the former chair of the bicameral Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention Caucus, said she knows of Republicans in the Michigan Legislature who, in theory, supported the gun safety legislation passed by Democrats earlier this year – which received overwhelming support among the general public in various polling and similar versions of which have been passed by Republican-led legislatures in other states – but wouldn’t vote for it.
That legislation, which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently signed into law, requires universal background checks for all firearms, mandates the safe storage of guns in homes with children, and permits a court to temporarily remove a firearm from someone at risk of harming themselves or others.
“They’re pretty paranoid about it, even the ones who support this stuff; they have a fear the crazies in their district will come after them,” Bayer said of Republican lawmakers supporting gun safety legislation. “Even if it’s a minority, it’s a loud bunch of people. I’m worried that may be the driver for them.”
Johnsen said she’s doubtful the college carry legislation – which has solely Republican co-sponsorship – will be passed by a Democratic-led Legislature, and some of her colleagues on the other side of the aisle agreed.
Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate (D-Detroit) “has not heard from MSU students or other university students and staff that more guns are the answer to combatting violence on campus,” Tate spokesperson Amber McCann wrote to the Advance on Monday. “The speaker is focused on common sense solutions that help keep people safe and looks forward to working with his colleagues on additional policy ideas.”
Bayer said she would not “help anybody pass laws that add guns.
“We have a grotesque number of guns out there,” Bayer said. “The data shows a direct correlation between the number of guns and the number of gun incidents.”
Ryan Bates, an organizer with End Gun Violence Michigan, opposes Johnsen’s legislation.
“The solution to gun deaths is not more guns,” he said. “The solution to gun violence is common sense gun safety laws.
Next round of Michigan gun safety legislation to focus on domestic violence, suicide prevention
“Can you imagine if there were a bunch of students running around with guns as the chaos was unfolding at MSU during the shooting?” Bates continued. “The police didn’t know where the shooter was; there were random reports all over the place. So the idea of having more people running around with guns who are not law enforcement is going to make it much harder for police to do their job and figure out who the bad guy is.”
As Republicans focus their efforts around access to guns and privacy concerns, Democratic lawmakers told the Advance this week that their plans for gun safety legislation include bills that would keep firearms out of the hands of abusers and allow people at risk of suicide to place themselves on a registry barring them from purchasing firearms.
Sen. Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit) and Rep. Amos O’Neal (D-Saginaw) plan to introduce legislation that would ban people convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors from possessing firearms until a now-unspecified number of years after they completed their jail or probation terms and paid any related fines.
Legislation currently being worked on by Bayer would allow individuals at risk of suicide to place themselves on a list that would ensure they would be temporarily unable to purchase a firearm in Michigan.
Michigan Advance is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Michigan Advance maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Susan Demas for questions: info@michiganadvance.com. Follow Michigan Advance on Facebook and Twitter.
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Copyright © 2023 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | Manage Preferences
For corrections contact corrections@rawstory.com, for support contact support@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}