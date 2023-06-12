British man detained climbing South Korean skyscraper

SEOUL (Reuters) - A British man attempted to scale the world's fifth tallest building without ropes on Monday until South Korean authorities forced him to abandon his climb more than half way up the 123-storey Lotte World Tower in Seoul. The 24-year-old man, wearing shorts, made his way up the landmark skyscraper for more than an hour as police and fire crews gathered below. He reached the 73rd floor where authorities forced him to get into a maintenance cradle and enter the building, a fire department official said, adding that police took him into custody for questioning. Police were not imm...
For customer support contact support@rawstory.com. Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
GOP will 'abandon democracy' when it 'can no longer win elections': House Dem leader
June 11, 2023
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is warning of the long-term impact of former President Donald Trump's criminal indictment.
The New York Times reported Sunday security experts are warning of potential violence in response to Trump's indictment and arraignment Tuesday, noting, "Close allies of Trump, together with fervent fans from his MAGA base, unleashed a torrent of demands for civil war and acts of retribution."
During an appearance on MSNBC's Politics Nation Sunday, the New York lawmaker spoke with host Rev. Al Sharpton, who echoed The Times reporting, saying, "The New York Times is reporting that the right wing media has exploded with calls for violence and rebellion."
Sharpton continued, "With the rhetoric surrounding this indictment reported to be even more extreme than what we saw around Trump's indictment in the Manhattan DA’s hush money probe just three months ago. Right now, public officials in Miami and the Secret Service are bracing for possible demonstrations from Trump supporters Tuesday in Miami. As a manager of Trump’s first impeachment, having lived through literally the events of January 6, are you concerned we will see violence from his supporters going into Tuesday, if not after?"
Jeffries replied, "It's certainly appropriate and important for federal law enforcement officials in partnership with state and local officials to take every available precaution to prevent the type of violence that we saw on January 6 because of the extreme rhetoric that is coming from many right-wing ideologues in this country. It's important to understand what is perhaps at the root of what we're seeing in terms of this irresponsible rhetoric. The right wing in this country wants to end Social Security and Medicare as we know it, they want to strip away reproductive freedom. They want to undermine the right to vote and believe that voter suppression is their pathway into maintaining power. They want to cut taxes for the wealthy, the well-off, and the well-connected, while at the same time trying to undermine middle class folks, those who aspire to be part of the middle class the poor, the sick, and the afflicted.
The Democratic leader emphasized, "Their policies are out of step with the American people, and that's why they've been losing elections and underperforming, as they did in the 2022 midterm elections. And so many of us have long been concerned, Rev, and you've been a leading voice in this regard, that if right wing folks in this country concluded that they can no longer win elections democratically, they wouldn't abandon conservatism, they'd abandon democracy."
He concluded, "And what we're seeing from some of these calls to violence coming from some of the more extreme members of the right wing in this country is an abandonment of democracy. And that should frighten everyday Americans."
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Escalating online chatter puts authorities on alert before Trump's arraignment: Washington Post
June 11, 2023
Online threats and plans for expected gatherings of far-right extremists are being monitored as federal and Florida security forces went on alert Sunday, the Washington Post reported.
Growing online chatter mentioning violence, coupled with statements from former President Donald Trump and his supporters, have left authorities readying for protests – or worse.
Trump is due in Miami Tuesday to be arraigned on 37 federal counts involving his retention of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
Among the chatter being monitored is online conversations regarding a pro-Trump rally being planned outside the Miami federal courthouse that’s suspected of being organized by the right-wing extremist group the Proud Boys, the Washington Post reported.
Some leaders of the group were recently convicted of seditious conspiracy for their part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Trump, who is currently in New Jersey, is expected to fly to Miami Monday.
On a radio interview with Roger Stone Sunday, Trump called for protest – with Stone urging any protesters to remain peaceful, the Post reported.
But there have been many direct calls for violence, including a congressman who called for “an eye for an eye” and Kari Lake, who told her supporters “We’re at war, people. We’re at war.”
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Trump's 'witch hunt' claim destroyed by Republican legal expert: No 'business near power'
June 11, 2023
A Republican columnist rejected former President Donald Trump’s cries of “witch hunt” and victimization – and urged his prosecution.
Writing for the conservative National Review, Andrew McCarthy - a former prosecutor who authored a book called ‘Ball of Collusion: The Plot To Rig An Election And Destroy A Presidency – said GOP arguments that Trump’s enemies were aiming to bring him down make no sense.
“Now, since we’re hearing a lot, and we’re going to hear a lot more, about selective prosecution, about the sense that the “boxes hoax” is the “biggest witch hunt of all time,” understand this,” he wrote.
“The evidence of this soliloquy — wherein it was Trump-splained that a “great job” by a lawyer entails making incriminating evidence disappear and taking the fall for it so the client escapes jeopardy — does not come from Donald Trump’s enemies.”
Instead, he said, the 37-count indictment leveled at Trump comes from evidence gleaned from the former president’s own lawyers.
He went on: “These are not the people who want to take him out. This is not Joe Biden, Liz Cheney, congressional Democrats, or the “fake news” media. It’s not even RINO Republicans or that (apparently) fiercest of political combatants, “Ada” Hutchinson.
“No, the evidence comes from Trump’s lawyers. The people who were trying to minimize his criminal exposure and push back against his destructive tendencies. The people who were trying to help him.”
Included in the evidence are notes made by lawyer Evan Corcoran, detailing conversations in which Trump discussed denying he has classified documents and even suggested they be destroyed.
“As for Trump, say what you want about Democrats being out to destroy him,” McCarthy wrote. “I know all about that — wrote a book about it, in fact. But if Trump ends up being destroyed in this case, it will be based on the accounts of people who had his best interests at heart.”
He added: “Every official who is entrusted with access to the nation’s secrets, and who then betrays that trust by willful law violations and cover-ups, should be prosecuted. Every . . . single . . . one.
“And none of them has any business near power.”
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Copyright © 2023 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | Manage Preferences
For corrections contact corrections@rawstory.com, for support contact support@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}