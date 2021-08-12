Freed Britney: Jamie Spears finally agrees to step down from conservatorship

Britney Spears will finally be freed.

TMZ announced Thursday that father Jamie Spears has agreed to step down from serving as Britney's conservator. There were many public questions about corruption, misuse of funds, abuse, and other allegations that led to fans of Britney's to begin protests in her defense.

The controversial conservatorship drew attention in Congress as members began to discuss ways to legislate protections in such conservatorship.

"There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate ... and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears' best interests," said Jamie Spears' lawyer in a statement.

"Nevertheless," he continued, "even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter's new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator."

The hope is that if Spears is believed to still fall under a conservatorship that an independent person, unaffiliated with the family, could handle the job.

