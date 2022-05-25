Brittney Griner’s wife calls for further efforts to bring WNBA star home
US basketball star Brittney Griner, seen at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, has been detained in Russia on drug charges Aris MESSINIS AFP/File

By Zach Koons Appearing on “Good Morning America” Wednesday, Cherelle Griner reflected on her wife’s detainment in Russia. For the first time since Brittney Griner was detained in Russia on Feb. 17, her wife spoke out publicly about the U.S government’s handling of the situation in an appearance on Good Morning America Wednesday. Cherelle Griner, who graduated from the North Carolina Central University School of Law earlier this month, revealed that she has spoken to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken as well as NBA commissioner Adam Silver and WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert about her w...