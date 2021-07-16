Arizona AG receives brutal lecture on Fox News about why he will lose to Sen. Mark Kelly
Screengrab.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich was told in no uncertain terms on Thursday that he will lose to Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) during the 2022 midterms.

"I'm going to push back on you," Fox News personality Laura Ingraham said.

"You're running against Mark Kelly, you want to be the [GOP] nominee to run against Mark Kelly. He's a former astronaut, patriotic," Ingraham said.

"So you got to hit him, you'e got to hit him hard," she lectured.

"You got to hit harder than that, you're not going to beat Kelly by talking about Biden," she explained. "You've got to hit Kelly by talking about Biden, I mean, uh, Kelly."


Video SmartNews