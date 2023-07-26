Twitter fact check removed from Elon Musk tweet linking Bronny James' cardiac arrest to vaccine: report

In the wake of news that LeBron James' son Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest during basketball practice Monday, the usual chorus of people suggesting without evidence that the incident was linked to the COVID vaccine once again made their voices heard throughout Twitter – one of them being the platform's owner, Elon Musk.

Musk responded to an article about the incident, hinting that the vaccine could have played a role.

“We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing,” Musk wrote, adding: “Myocarditis is a known side-effect” of the vaccine.

Soon after, Twitter's fact-checking system Community Notes flagged Musk's reply, pointing out that risk of myocarditis is much higher for people after a COVID infection rather than after a COVID vaccine.

But according to The Daily Beast, the note soon disappeared and is still removed from the tweet as of this Wednesday.

There's no evidence Bronny James medical episode had anything to do with the COVID vaccine.