Massive Bronx fire caused by space heater: investigators

An entire apartment building in New York City must find somewhere else to stay Sunday night after a space heater caused a fire that has killed 19 people, including nine children.

According to Mayor Eric Adams, just under 70 people were injured and about half of those were sent to hospitals with serious injuries.

The building was about 50 years old and didn't have any violations with 120 units. The heat in the building was working, but it appears the space heater was reportedly being used as additional heat.

This is the deadliest fire since the 1990 Happy Land Fire, an arson act that happened at a social club in the Bronx.

