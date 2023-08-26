Bronx scooter rider’s death ruled a homicide; family vows probe of NYPD officer’s actions
Police secure the scene on Aqueduct Avenue at West 190th Street in the Bronx on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, after an incident between an NYPD officer and a man who was fleeing on a scooter. - Sam Costanza/New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK — Blunt force injuries to the head caused the death of Eric Duprey, the Bronx drug suspect killed when an NYPD officer flung an ice cooler at him as he tried to flee on a scooter, the city's medical examiner said Friday. Duprey’s death was a homicide, the medical examiner said. Sgt. Erik Duran, an NYPD Bronx narcotics veteran with 13 years on the police force, was suspended without pay just hours after the incident Wednesday. An NYPD official earlier told the New York Daily News that Duran’s use of force was outside department guidelines. ”We don’t train officers to pick up something ...