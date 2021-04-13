WATCH: Protesters defy curfew to hold vigil outside Brooklyn Center Police Department

Screengrab.
On Monday evening, as the curfew for Hennepin County, Minnesota took effect, protesters gathered anyway to hold a vigil outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department.
Protests erupted in response to the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright, who was pulled over for an expired license plate. The officer in question allegedly shot Wright by accident, after she raised her gun hand instead of her taser hand. This explanation has immediately raised questions, given that police generally having training and protocols to avoid firing the wrong weapon.
According to local reporters, the protesters are "chanting and drumming." They are also reportedly calling for the resignation of the city's chief of police.
Watch the scenes below:
Curfew went into effect at 7:00pm CT. Crowd outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department has mostly remained. Saw… https://t.co/0v9K8o4weU— Robert Sherman (@Robert Sherman)1618272527.0
pic.twitter.com/OUZ3bn7rFT
— David Schuman (@david_schuman) April 13, 2021
#BrooklynCenter #DaunteWright Images via Mercado Media's livestream: https://t.co/zq2EhU05F6 https://t.co/LV4eppywEz— Azi 👏 Wear your 😷 over your 👃and 👄 (@Azi 👏 Wear your 😷 over your 👃and 👄)1618272842.0
A large wooden fist originally made for George Floyd Square is now present at the memorial that sprung up at the site where an officer shot and killed #DaunteWright yesterday: pic.twitter.com/4wlkR5TmyR
— Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) April 13, 2021
Curfew is in 15 minutes. But these folks are taking part in the vigil for #DaunteWright. Some are telling me nothin… https://t.co/UBHBqp8hYe— Sara Sidner (@Sara Sidner)1618271148.0
Organizers have asked the crowd at the Brooklyn Center Police Department to go home as 7:00 curfew approaches. Many… https://t.co/yyvZyYSxbU— Mark Vancleave (@Mark Vancleave)1618271427.0
Several hundred people are gathered at the Brooklyn Center Police Department, chanting and drumming. @efrostee and… https://t.co/HKiJGmHjis— Nicole Neri (@Nicole Neri)1618271703.0