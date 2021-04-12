Brooklyn Center manager canned after refusing to say Daunte Wright shooter should be fired: report
@TheRecount

On Monday, Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Mayor Mike Elliott said that city manager Curt Boganey would be terminated "effective immediately" following a disastrous press conference in which he refused to clarify whether the police officer who fatally shot Duante Wright should remain on the force.

"I will continue to work my hardest to ensure good leadership at all levels of our city government," stated Elliott in a tweet announcing the decision.


Police allege that the killing of Wright, who was allegedly stopped for an expired license plate, was an accident, as the officer fired her gun when she instead meant to fire her taser.

The Hennepin County medical examiner has ruled Wright's death a homicide.