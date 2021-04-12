'Feels like we at war': Minnesota cops use gas and flash bangs against angry protesters

Another Minnesota man is dead after another police shooting of an unarmed civilian in Brooklyn Center.



<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e21fd384509d856cd9a2d2098b5990c2" id="4dce3"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1381432005414518786"><div style="margin:1em 0">This is #DaunteWright and his son Duante Wright Jr. Earlier today Duante Sr. was shot to death during a traffic s… https://t.co/hMQxU35XL7</div> — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@S. Lee Merritt, Esq.)<a href="https://twitter.com/MeritLaw/statuses/1381432005414518786">1618194030.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p><p>Twenty-year-old Daunte Wright called his mother at approximately 1:40 p.m. telling her that he was being pulled over. He had an outstanding warrant but police didn't know that when they pulled him over. they said it was for a "traffic violation," <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/11/us/brooklyn-center-minnesota-police-shooting.html" target="_blank">the New York Times reported</a>. The violation was that he had air fresheners hanging from his mirror. </p><p>They tried to arrest Wright when he "re-entered the vehicle," the police claimed. </p><p>"One officer discharged their firearm, striking the driver," a statement read. "The vehicle then traveled several blocks before striking another vehicle."</p><p><span></span>"I said when the police officer comes back to the window, put him on the phone and I will give him the insurance information," Wright's mother said in a video, according to the <em>Times</em>. "Then I heard the police officer come to the window and say, 'Put the phone down and get out of the car.' And Daunte said why. He said, 'We'll explain to you when you get out of the car.' </p><p>Mrs. Wright said that she heard her son either drop the phone, or put it on the dashboard of the car. Then "I heard scuffling and I heard the police officer say, 'Daunte, don't run' and then the officer said, 'put the phone down' and hung it up."</p><p>When she called the phone back, Wright's girlfriend answered and told her that he had been shot. </p><p>Tensions increased as the night went along, with the crowd growing and </p><p><a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/11/us/brooklyn-center-minnesota-police-shooting.html" target="_blank">Read the full report and see the videos below: </a></p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5548505209d7c4d7c650b5e0e6bf6074" id="5cb1a"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1381437735165169664"><div style="margin:1em 0">Hundreds are now angrily confronting Brooklyn Center police, who have declared unlawful assembly. Some people throw… https://t.co/RvgDrVhQiC</div> — Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs (@Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs)<a href="https://twitter.com/NickAtNews/statuses/1381437735165169664">1618195396.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0f102e7a10253335698990cb8227e0d4" id="6ee9f"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1381439709390462976"><div style="margin:1em 0">Police in riot gear have formed a line around the entire Brooklyn Center PD after shooting of #DaunteWright. https://t.co/tnPSDlhsOR</div> — Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs (@Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs)<a href="https://twitter.com/NickAtNews/statuses/1381439709390462976">1618195867.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="edf16b870195deabec482ac4a1c67b89" id="eb441"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1381396362714038278"><div style="margin:1em 0">The number of officers and demonstrators continues to increase in Brooklyn Center. Scene of officer involved shoo… https://t.co/aSyRe4vvMg</div> — Ben Henry (@Ben Henry)<a href="https://twitter.com/BenryNews/statuses/1381396362714038278">1618185532.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="be160911e2b8e4f3328e2acd7c26af4e" id="a8626"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1381379563700228100"><div style="margin:1em 0">More community members have arrived in Brooklyn Center. Some are using large speakers to express their frustratio… https://t.co/609nFTyznV</div> — Ben Henry (@Ben Henry)<a href="https://twitter.com/BenryNews/statuses/1381379563700228100">1618181527.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c6af787e2889a381a0b8aafadc46a7a8" id="ad4f4"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1381401076969136132"><div style="margin:1em 0">Demonstrators and police are now face to face. https://t.co/u7RLjnsaYC</div> — Ben Henry (@Ben Henry)<a href="https://twitter.com/BenryNews/statuses/1381401076969136132">1618186656.0</a></blockquote></div>