'Feels like we at war': Minnesota cops use gas and flash bangs against angry protesters

Brooklyn Center, Minnesota protests police shooting (Photo: Screen capture)
Police turned violent in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Sunday night when the community came together to protest another police shooting.
Twenty-year-old Daunte Wright called his mother at approximately 1:40 p.m. telling her that he was being pulled over. He had an outstanding warrant but police didn't know that when they pulled him over. they said it was for a "traffic violation." The violation was that he had air fresheners hanging from his mirror, his mother said.
As darkness fell on the town and tensions escalated, police appeared to deploy flash-bangs and smoke bombs or chemical sprays at the crowd, one witness tweeted.
Police have set off flash bangs and chemical munitions to clear the crowd out of Brooklyn Center police department… https://t.co/JzGwsAZprB— Tim Nelson (@Tim Nelson)1618196325.0
"Are we at war," a protester could be heard saying in a video. "Feels like we at war."
Big protests in Brooklyn Center, a Minneapolis suburb, tonight after a man named Daunte Wright was killed by police… https://t.co/gyPbAL9CYU— Hunter Walker (@Hunter Walker)1618198017.0
LIVE: Cops at the Brooklyn Center, MN police department just declared an unlawful assembly where protesters outrage… https://t.co/wS8qSI1ZyC— Unicorn Riot (@Unicorn Riot)1618194775.0
Big protest still underway in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota (close to Minneapolis) where today officers shot & killed… https://t.co/McHpa3TKtZ— Unicorn Riot (@Unicorn Riot)1618199050.0
Dozens of Brooklyn Center residents who live in the apartments across from the police precinct are peering out thei… https://t.co/S4QhXyVuaW— Liz Sawyer (@Liz Sawyer)1618199571.0