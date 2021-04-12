'Feels like we at war': Minnesota cops use gas and flash bangs against angry protesters
Brooklyn Center, Minnesota protests police shooting (Photo: Screen capture)

Police turned violent in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Sunday night when the community came together to protest another police shooting.

Twenty-year-old Daunte Wright called his mother at approximately 1:40 p.m. telling her that he was being pulled over. He had an outstanding warrant but police didn't know that when they pulled him over. they said it was for a "traffic violation." The violation was that he had air fresheners hanging from his mirror, his mother said.

As darkness fell on the town and tensions escalated, police appeared to deploy flash-bangs and smoke bombs or chemical sprays at the crowd, one witness tweeted.



"Are we at war," a protester could be heard saying in a video. "Feels like we at war."