Here's how protesters are mocking police in Brooklyn Center

When Daunte Wright called his mother shortly before he was shot by former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter, he told her he was being pulled over for an air freshner.

It turns out, he was pulled over for expired tabs even though there were delays of multiple months to obtain tabs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reporter Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs of The New York Times reported police had added two rows of fencing, on which protesters were hanging air freshners.





Some new additions in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, tonight:

• Two rows of fences in front of the police department

• Roads blocked off by police in all three directions

• Protesters have hung air fresheners to the fence pic.twitter.com/Kw6V0yrxJn

— Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs (@NickAtNews) April 16, 2021

Fox 9 anchor Karen Scullin posted video showing a large number of air freshners hanging from the outer fence.