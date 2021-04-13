WATCH: Tense moments in Minneapolis as reporters confronted by protesters on live TV

Screengrab.
There was plenty of swearing on cable news on Monday as prime-time hosts reported on the protests in Minnesota following the police killing of Daunte Wright.
On CNN, Sara Sidner was confronted by a protester who refused to believe she was airing live.
This was quite a moment on CNN. https://t.co/hmszW6h1UF— Timothy Burke (@Timothy Burke)1618278466.0
Ten minutes later on MSNBC, Rachel Maddow cut away from a live report after a protester launched a profanity-laden tirade against police.
Some angry protesters start loudly cursing and using the n-word during live MSNBC hit, causing Rachel Maddow to cut… https://t.co/at1kmfQrHz— Justin Baragona (@Justin Baragona)1618279272.0
Five minutes before the CNN incident, a Fox News reported was hit with tear gas while giving a live report.
“Yeah that’s tear gas” https://t.co/fF1rSDNU6T— Acyn (@Acyn)1618278001.0