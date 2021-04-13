WATCH: Tense moments in Minneapolis as reporters confronted by protesters on live TV

There was plenty of swearing on cable news on Monday as prime-time hosts reported on the protests in Minnesota following the police killing of Daunte Wright.

On CNN, Sara Sidner was confronted by a protester who refused to believe she was airing live.

Ten minutes later on MSNBC, Rachel Maddow cut away from a live report after a protester launched a profanity-laden tirade against police.

Five minutes before the CNN incident, a Fox News reported was hit with tear gas while giving a live report.



