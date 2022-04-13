Brooklyn subway shooter arrested: NYPD
Frank James (NYPD)

The mass shooter who attacked the "N" Train on Tuesday, shooting of 10 people, has been arrested. There are 29 individuals who were injured in the incident and 10 remain in the hospital as of Wednesday morning.

The police announced a "person of interest" named Frank James, but over time they evolved to call him a "suspect." As of Wednesday afternoon, James was arrested in the East Village, according CNN citing law enforcement.

James had a strange history of violent comments on his social media pages. Videos on his YouTube channels showed him ranting about COVID-19 restrictions and a "race war" saying that he wanted to "exterminate" certain groups of people.

