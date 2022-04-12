13 hurt at Brooklyn subway station shooting — smoke devices also found: NYPD

A mass shooting has been reported at 36th Street and Fourth Avenue, the NYPD reported on Tuesday morning during commuter traffic.

The FDNY also said that unexploded devices were discovered. The situation began developing around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, reported WCBS. As of 9:35 a.m. the NYPD said that the device may have been a smoke device, but it's unclear and under investigation. Such a device makes it clear, however, that the incident was planned.

The New York ABC affiliate reported that the shooter was wearing a gas mask and was dressed like a construction worker.

Law enforcement analyst Jonathan Wackrow, made it clear to CNN that the response will be a coordinated one.

As of 9:48 a.m. CNN reported that the current injuries are now at 13 injuries, one of which is confirmed to be in critical condition.

As of 9:58 a.m. the NYPD gave the all-clear that there are no active devices, but the person with the gas mask and construction vest is still not in custody.

Gothamist quoted Juliana Fonda, a broadcast engineer at WNYC, who happened to be on the N train when she heard the shots fired.

“People were pounding and looking behind them, running, trying to get on to the train,” Fonda told the site. “The door locked between cars and the people behind us, there were a lot of loud pops and there was smoke in the other car.”





Guns SmartNews