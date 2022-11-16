Failed GOP candidate busted on felony rape charge just days after losing election to his mom

A South Dakota House candidate who lost his race appeared in court this Tuesday on a charge of second-degree rape, KOTA reports.

Bud Marty May, 37, faces 50 years in prison over the Class 1 felony charge. According to the victim, May forced himself on her in a bathroom stall at a bar, telling her, “I am 6′8, white, it is all consensual.”

May then fled the scene but was later detained by police. The Republican candidate initially denied involvement, but then claimed, "it was simply a hug."

As KOTA points out, May ran for one of the two South Dakota House seats in District 27, which includes Bennett, Jackson, Oglala Lakota, and Pennington counties.

The seats were won by Peri Pourier (D) with 29% of the vote, and his mother Elizabeth May (R) with 26.7% of the vote.

