Thai temple now has no monks after they failed drug tests for meth

Four Thai Buddhist monks are in rehab after it was discovered they were addicted to meth, the New York Post reports.

The men were busted after they failed a drug test in the Phetchabun province’s Bung Sam Phan district on Monday. The men were forced to take drug tests after police conducted a crackdown on drugs in the region.

The men were booted from their practice after they failed the drug tests, leaving their temple with no monks.

“The temple is now empty of monks and nearby villagers are concerned they cannot do any merit-making,” an official said.

As the Post points out, "Thailand is a major transit country for methamphetamine flooding in from neighboring nations and pills sell for as little as 50 cents on the street."

Read the full report over at the New York Post.

