Woman dies after bull shark kills her in attack in the Bahamas: report

A woman visiting the Bahamas was killed by a bull shark on Tuesday afternoon while snorkeling with her family.
Authorities did not say where in Pennsylvania the woman lived, but revealed her age as 58 years old," ABC 6 reported.
There were reportedly 5-7 people snorkeling off of Rose Island when the attack occurred.
No one else in the party was injured.
Reuters reports the family were passengers on Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas.
"The tour company took the family to Green Cay, which is about a half mile (800 meters) northwest of Rose Island, where a 21-year-old American woman was killed in a shark attack in 2019," Reuters reported.