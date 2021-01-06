READ: George W. Bush condemns pro-Trump 'insurrection' at Capitol

On Wednesday, following the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol by political rioters aligned with outgoing President Donald Trump, former President George W. Bush released a statement condemning the incident as "insurrection" — and, without mentioning the GOP by name, placing responsibility on their leaders for inflaming tensions.

"I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement," wrote Bush. "The violent assault on the capitol and disruption of a constitutionally mandated meeting of Congress was undertaken by people whose passions have been inflamed by falsehoods and false hopes. Insurrection could do grave damage to our nation and the reputation of the United States of America."

"It is the fundamental responsibility of every patriotic citizen to support the rule of law," concluded Bush. "To those who are disappointed in the results of the election, our country is more important than the politics of the moment. Let the officials elected by the people fulfill their duties and represent our voices in peace and safety."



Read the full statement below:

