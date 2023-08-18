Busted: Accused fraudsters indicted for bilking donors to military and cancer causes
Some fraudsters prey on people's better instincts, using their compassion against them. Federal prosecutors allege that two men who were arrested on Thursday, August 17 did exactly that in elaborate fraud operations.

According to New York Times reporters Chris Cameron and David A. Fahrenthold, federal prosecutors allege that Richard Zeitlin and Robert Piaro "bilked small donors who had wanted to support causes such as aid for military veterans and breast cancer research."

Federal Southern District of New York prosecutor Damian Williams allege that Zeitlin and Piaro "exploited these important causes and the good intentions of everyday citizens."

Cameron and Fahrenthold report, "Mr. Zeitlin, 53, of Las Vegas, is charged with fraud, obstruction of justice and conspiracy. Mr. Piaro, 73, of Fredonia, Wisconsin is charged with wire fraud and mail fraud. Both face lengthy prison sentences if convicted. The indictments do not say that Mr. Zeitlin and Mr. Piaro were working together on the same scheme, though Mr. Williams said they had lied to and stolen from donors who thought they were giving to groups aiding veterans, law enforcement and the fight against breast cancer."

The reporters note that Southern District prosecutors allege that Zeitlin instructed his call center employees to tell donors they would be helping veterans by "getting them the medical needs the VA doesn't provide." And they allege that Piaro "made and authorized others to make fraudulent claims" about how donations to different political action committees would be spent."