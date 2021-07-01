BUSTED: These 10 House Republicans literally voted against additional funding for their local police departments

The Biden White House in recent days has hit back at Republicans accusing them of "defunding the police" by pointing out that many GOP lawmakers who voted against the Democratic COVID relief package this year were denying federal funding to their local police departments.
Now NBC News reports that Democrats have identified ten different GOP-represented districts that received important funding for local governments used to shore up funding for police budgets, despite their members of Congress voting against the legislation.
The members whose districts received police funding are House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY), along with Reps. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), David Kustoff (R-TN), Sam Graves (R-MO), Steve Chabot, (R-OH), John Katko (R-NY), Victoria Spartz (R-IN), Doug Lamborn (R-CO), and Andy Biggs (R-AZ).
Tommy Pigott, a Republican National Committee spokesperson, has reacted with incredulity that his party is being accused of defunding the police.
"Democrat-run cities are defunding police departments all across the country RIGHT NOW, but instead of condemning these cities, the Biden administration is falsely claiming Republicans are for defunding the police," he said in a recent statement.