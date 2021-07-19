'Death by DeSantis': Congresswoman attacks governor for making a mockery of Floridians dying in hospitals
Ron DeSantis (WFLA/screen grab)

One out of five Americans with COVID-19 are from Florida, according to shocking information revealed this week. The state is one of the worst in the country after the Republican governor celebrated that he was eliminating all precautions employed by other states.

The numbers tracked by the New York Times revealed that Florida is the worst state, followed by regional outbreaks like northern Arkansas and southern Missouri, both of which are experiencing enormous increases in disease spread.

"I think we have a governor who has not taken covid seriously from the beginning," said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. "He has campaign merchandise on his website saying 'Don't Fauci my Florida.' And we've had nearly 40,000 Floridians die of COVID. We have, we are contributing 20 percent of the COVID diagnosis in the country right now and we're on the rise. And look, I would rather see us Fauci our Florida than have people go through death by DeSantis. That's what we're facing now. He actually had a law pass in Florida to prohibit local governments from being able to enact measures like mask requirements and social distancing to keep people safe. You can't make this up! That's where the blame lies. At his feet."

