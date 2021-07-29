C-SPAN caller: 'I am vaccinated by the blood of Jesus Christ'

A Tennessee woman told C-SPAN host Greta Brawner on Thursday that she is refusing to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she is "vaccinated by the blood of Jesus Christ."

The woman from Tennessee who identified herself as Joanne called in on Washington Journal's line for people who are declining to get vaccinated.

"I don't trust CDC, I don't trust [Dr. Anthony Fauci]," she began. "They all have flipped back and forth too many times. They've got the people so confused here in the United States. They don't know what to do. And I'm not a sheep. I'm not going to follow everybody else."

Joanne explained that she is 84 years old and is a survivor of lung cancer.

"And ma'am," she continued, "I don't know how you feel but I trust my faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. And I am vaccinated by the blood of Jesus Christ. And that's the main thing that we need to do is to get our country back to trusting in God and he will take care of all this Covid."

