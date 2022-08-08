Cache of guns found in Hudson Regional Hospital closet; marketing director arrested

Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, of Elmwood Park, the marketing director at Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus, has been charged after a cache was weapons was located inside the hospital in July.
The director of marketing at Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus was arrested Sunday on weapons charges weeks after police found a large cache of handguns and shotguns in a closet the facility, authorities said. Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, of Elmwood Park, was taken into custody at Newark’s Liberty International Airport by Secaucus police with assistance from the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations. He was charged with possession of an assault firearm and two counts of possession of a high capacity magazine, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said. “The unsecured storage...