Cache of guns found in Hudson Regional Hospital closet; marketing director arrested

"Don't look back, don't rehash 2020," Varney said. "Look forward instead. I'm inclined to agree with that and I hear a lot of people saying the same thing. Please, Mr. Trump, don't look back."

The Fox Business segment also downplayed Trump's win in a straw poll over the weekend at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

"Trump easily won the CPAC straw poll for 2024," the host explained. "Do you think CPAC represents the Republican Party or the majority of Republicans?"

"No, they actually don't," Blakeman replied. "It's a minority of the Republican Party, those who identify as Republicans. And if you just look at it historically, you can see that it hasn't been a good predictor of who the nominee of the Republican Party will be or who the winner will be."

"Just ask Rand Paul, Ron Paul, [Rick] Santorum," he added. "It is not an indicator."

Before ending the segment, Varney asked Blakeman if he was turning against Trump.

"I think it's time to pass the mantle," Blakeman revealed. "That's my own personal opinion. I think Gov. [Ron] DeSantis and we have so many great leaders. Tim Scott, [Mike] Pompeo."

"We're very appreciative of Donald Trump and all he's done for our country," he remarked, "but I believe it's time for younger dynamic leadership to rise in the Republican Party and be our standard bearer."

"We're all evolving," Varney concluded. "That was good stuff today."

