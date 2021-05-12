Caitlyn Jenner caught in lie about voting in 2020

Republican gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner was asked about her vote in 2020 and whether she cast a ballot for her longtime friend Donald Trump.

Speaking to CNN's Dana Bash, Jenner explained that she opted to go golfing instead because she "couldn't get excited" about the ballot measures. It's unclear if Jenner knew at the time that voting records are public.

"I didn't even vote," Jenner said. "Out here in California, it's like, why vote for a Republican president? It's just not going to work. I mean, it's overwhelming."

Politico called it a "head-scratcher" because Los Angeles County voting records show that she did vote in 2020. About a month ago, Politico reported that Jenner hasn't voted in nearly two-thirds of California's elections since 2000.

After the comment aired on CNN, however, a representative of the Los Angeles County Registrar's office released the information requested to fact-check.

The report cited Republican strategist Tim Rosales, who said that many candidates lie because they don't know the information is public.

"But I've never heard it the opposite way, where somebody said that I didn't vote" and they actually did, he said. "I can imagine, having been on the inside of these types of high profile campaigns, you've got a lot of a lot of people scrambling right now."

