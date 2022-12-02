Caitlyn Jenner wishes 'nice guy' Kanye West 'well' in the midst of Hitler-praising breakdown
Caitlyn Jenner

Failed California gubernatorial candidate and current Fox News contributor Caitlyn Jenner said on Friday that she didn't blame anyone for being offended by Kanye West's overt praise of Adolf Hitler, but she nonetheless wished him well.

During an appearance on Fox News, Jenner, who is an adoptive parent of West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian, emphasized that she believed West was going through a rough period, which has contributed to his outbursts in which he attacked "the Jewish media" for supposedly trying to make Nazis look bad.

"I've known, obviously, Kanye for a very long time, he's always been very, very good to me," she began. "And I just wish him well."

Jenner was then asked if she'd been in contact with West recently, and she replied that she hadn't spoken with him in the last few months.

READ MORE: Judge scolds Trump Organization lawyers for name-dropping former president in tax fraud trial

"He's got challenges and I just hope him the best," she said. "He's always been very good, he's been a nice guy when I've been around him!"

Jenner acknowledged that something appears amiss with West, but she quickly added that she had to be "very careful" when discussing "family stuff."

Watch the video below or at this link.

SmartNews Video