WATCH: Trump and Jesus Christ impersonators deliver racist and pro-GOP remarks at bizarre Texas high school pep rally

Officials at the Calallen Independent School District in Texas are apologizing after a video surfaced on social media showing students at a high school pep rally portraying former President Donald Trump and Jesus Christ while saying racist remarks, the Caller Times reports.
The Snapchat video shows a Trump flag while a student impersonating Trump says, "I have to deal with China and the China Virus, A.K.A. the Kung Flu." At the end of the video, a student impersonating Jesus takes the mic and says, "Jesus Christ is with the Republican Party" to cheers from other students.
"Unfortunately, the totality of the skit content was not pre-screened by administration and we apologize for any offenses that have occurred as a result of the skit routines portrayed," Superintendent Arturo Almendarez said in a statement. "A full investigation has occurred and appropriate action has been taken."
As the Caller Times points out, Calallen ISD has been the subject of controversy before. In 2018, a video surfaced showing high school's cheerleaders singing a sexually explicit and racially charged chant on a bus.