Watch: California city council meeting erupts in chaos when speaker goes on antisemitic rant

A Sacramento city council meeting erupted after a speaker took the podium with an antisemitic speech, CBS Sacramento reported.

"It's unacceptable to me for anyone to spout not only anti semitism but racism, sexism, homophobia in any way and any form," said Mayor Darrell Steinberg on Wednesday.

"Whatever first amendment right people have to spout hate. Those on the receiving end have a first amendment right to get right back at them," Steinberg added. "And that's what I did. I showed a little emotion last night. I don't apologize for it."

During his speech, the speaker said, "Antisemitism used to mean someone who hates all Jews, now it means someone who is hated by Jew bankers."

IN OTHER NEWS: Chris Christie on 'kamikaze mission' to sink Trump: report

"Okay, see you later, pal!" Steinberg said, interrupting the man. "We don't want to hear any more of your sh**!"

As the man continued to speak, others in the room shouted him down, calling him a "Nazi." Steinberg eventually cut him off, telling him, "Your time is up. Sit down!"

The man then left the podium.

Watch the video below or at this link.