5.1 earthquake hits California as Tropical Storm Hilary floods the streets
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattled California at 2:41 p.m. Sunday afternoon just as the highways were beginning to flood from Tropical Storm Hilary, reported the Southern California Earthquake Data Center between Santa Barbara and Ventura. The USGS measured the quake at a 5.0, but then reestimated it to be a 5.1

SCEDC marks it about 4 miles east, southeast of Ojai, California.

According to the data recordings from the site, a series of aftershocks have already also rumbled through the same area ranging from 1.7 to 3.6.

Residents report receiving messages saying: "Emergency Alert: Earthquake Detected! Drop, Cover, Hold On. Protect Yourself. —USGS ShakeAlert."

There has already been one small landslide, unrelated to the quake, but due to the heavy rains.

