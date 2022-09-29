California food-delivery startup Locale fined $140,000 by feds for using child drivers
Locale co-founder Jonathan Friedland poses for a portrait on June 1, 2022, in Los Gatos, California. - Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group/TNS

Federal workplace regulators have fined San Jose food-delivery startup Locale $140,000 for employing more than six dozen teenaged drivers in violation of child-labor law. The drivers, aged 16 and 17, made deliveries for Locale between July 2020 and July 2021, U.S. Department of Labor officials said Wednesday. “Performing time-sensitive deliveries has the potential for an inexperienced driver to get into a car accident and hurt either themselves or somebody else,” said Martin Otero, an Oakland-based community-outreach specialist for the department. Federal authorities were not aware of any acci...