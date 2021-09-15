Gavin Newsom survives GOP effort to recall him as California governor

California Gov. Gavin Newsom survived the effort to recall him from office, according to projections by NBC News and CNN.

Newsom had been joined on the campaign trail by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, a longtime personal friend whom he served alongside in San Francisco.

Republicans had pinned their hopes on Larry Elder, who preemptively pushed conspiracy theories about election fraud and had been closely linked to Donald Trump.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The author of this story worked on political campaigns for Newsom when he was a local supervisor in San Francisco.



