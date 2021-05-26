Furious California governor loses it after latest mass shooting: 'What the hell is wrong with us?'

Now that the lockdowns have been eased, more people in public means more and larger mass shootings. Such was the case in San Jose on Wednesday when eight people were shot after an employee opened fire at a light-rail facility.

Speaking at a briefing with local police and sheriff's deputies, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) was empathetic and thanked police for their hard work, but then he took a turn.

"There's a numbness I imagine some feel act this because there's a sameness to this. You know?" he began. "Anywhere USA. Feels like this happens over and over and over again. Rinse and repeat. Rinse and repeat. Wasn't that long ago I was out here talking about the tragic loss of two children, one in a mother's arms, at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. Just here in this community. Down in southern California, San Bernardino, a few years prior, Santa Barbara. You know? Pick a state. And here we are. In the united states of America. We're experiencing something not experienced anywhere else in the world."

"There's a sameness to this and that numbness I think is something we're all feeling today looking at this scene, listening to governors, mayors, chiefs speaking similar tone and terms. Expression of condolences," he continued. "All the right emotions and perhaps the right words but begged the damn question — what the hell is going on in the United States of America? What the hell is wrong with us? When will we put down the arms figure figuratively and the hand wringing that produces nothing but more scenes like this repeated over and over and over again. I say that not as a governor but as a father of four and a member of this community that cares deeply about it."

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace called it a "Bulworth" moment, referring to the 1998 film where a politician starts saying whatever he wants because he thinks he's going to be assassinated.

