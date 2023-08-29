California is a reproductive rights haven. So why are women being forced into surgeries?
Renée C. Byer/The Sacramento Bee/TNS

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Kaitlyn Weiss felt a searing pain on the surgical table, surrounded by strangers. She was in labor and she did not want to be in that icy operating room, so close to the scalpel meant to cut her open. When she felt that pain, she knew immediately, “This was my last opportunity to have some control over how this delivery was gonna go.” The charge nurse yelled “stop pushing,” but Weiss bore down. Her water broke all over the floor. As the anesthesiologist balked at the puddle, his hesitation gave her enough time for her final, fervent pushes. She rolled onto her side on the...