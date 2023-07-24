California lawmakers want to borrow billions in 2024. Here’s how they plan to spend it
An aerial view shows a flooded home in Point Pleasant on Jan. 2, 2023, after record-setting rainfalls caused levee breaks at the Cosumnes River. - Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee/TNS

Housing for homeless residents living with mental illness. Defenses against wildfires, droughts and floods. New and renovated school campuses. Treatment centers for fentanyl users. California voters can expect to be asked to approve billions of dollars in bonds in 2024 to help the state address a myriad of pressing issues. Lawmakers in Sacramento have proposed about a dozen bond measures that they want on ballots in March or November of next year. They include a $4.7 billion ask for up to 10,000 new behavioral health beds, $15 billion to make the state more resilient to climate change, $14 bil...