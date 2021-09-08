Bizarre Larry Elder ad features man who says Gavin Newsom is like 'the guy in high school who took my girlfriend'

A new ad from Republican California gubernatorial hopeful Larry Elder features an angry Los Angeles man who compares Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom to a man whom he says cuckolded him in high school.

At the start of the video, a man named Brent Gold directly addresses Newsom and says, "You remind me of the guy in high school who took my girlfriend, then went on to the next girl."

Gold then moves on from Newsom's apparent seductive prowess to criticisms of the governor's policies.

"You shut down public schools, while your kids went to private school!" he said. "You closed tiny coffee shops while you ate dinner at the fanciest restaurants!"

Gold wraps up by saying, "This is not about political parties, this is about you, Gavin Newsom!"

Watch the video below.

