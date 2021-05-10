GOP-backed group plans to use ballot harvesting to take down California’s governor
Supporters of the effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom have entered into "phase 2" of the campaign. ABC 7 reports that it has obtained a document that outlines how "Rescue California" plans to remove Newsom.

Among the strategies that will be utilized to oust Newsom will be to create a "Volunteer Citizens Brigade" that will identify potential supporters, "ballot harvest" Republican votes, and target Latino, APPI and Independent voters, according to ABC 7. The effort will also launch a "Recall CARE FOR KIDS" drive to hand out backpacks and school supplies to neighborhoods where schools were most impacted by the closures due to the pandemic.

"While the candidates will necessarily spend millions promoting themselves, Rescue California will be the united campaign effort to secure the YES vote in favor of the Recall," the document states.

So far, the petition to recall Newsom has garnered 1.719 million verified signatures — 225,000 more than the amount needed.

A recall vote will likely be held this fall.

Read the full document here.