California Republican candidates turn gubernatorial debate into intraparty battle

California Republicans hoping to recall and replace Gov. Gavin Newsom met for a debate on Tuesday evening. But what should have been a focused attack on some of the governor's unpopular policies turned into GOP circular firing squad.

Politico reported that the Sacramento debate focused primarily on attacking frontrunner Larry Elder, who didn't attend the debate.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and businessman John Cox attacked the Black radio host saying, "We don't need more media personalities who don't show up to meet the press."

"I sure wish Larry were here to defend this position, and he should be," Cox said when asked about Elder's call to abolish the minimum wage.

Faulconer called Elder's minimum wage proposal "indefensible."

Faulconer also mentioned a 2000 Capitalism Magazine essay where Elder argued that "women know less than men about political issues, economics, and current events."

"That's bullsh*t," Faulconer said.

Should Newsom lose the battle to retain his office, the new governor will face a slate of problems plaguing the state. Californians are currently suffering under a crushing drought, oppressive heat, rampant fires and the Delta variant.

See the full report at Politico.