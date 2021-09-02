High school football game turns ugly after team members lob slurs and monkey noises at other players: complaint

The Valley View High School principal filed an official complaint with the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) alleging that the Temecula Valley High School football team used racial slurs, threatened players and kicked them during tackles.

The Press-Enterprise reported this week that the move by the football team comes after the cheerleaders similarly "complained of racial epithets, threats, mocking monkey noises and boos" from the Temecula team on Aug. 19 and 20. The new allegations single out the threats and racial slurs from the players.

According to the complaint, the incidents happened during both the freshman and junior varsity games. They alleged that when players were tackled during the game, the Temecula team also kicked the Valley View players and called them the N-word. At least one Valley View coach confirms that a Temecula Valley player used the racist word about Black players before saying they "don't run as fast as I thought they would." The comment was reported to the referee, who ignored it because he didn't hear anything.

At another point, Temecula players allegedly threatened, "We are going to hurt you," to players before calling them the N-word. Racist names for Latino players were also used, the report said.

At the end of the game, when players were doing the post-game handshakes, Valley View said that Temecula students used the slurs again.

The Temecula school claims that they fully intend to hold anyone "accountable for the words and actions."

The report explained that the Valley View school is more than 13 percent Black and 9.5 percent white, where Temecula is nearly half white with less than 3 percent Black. It isn't the first time a complaint was lodged against Temecula Valley high.

According to PE the Moreno Valley officials alleged that the junior varsity players accused their team of being "gang bangers" while at the snack bar. School security ignored the incident.

In another incident, Temecula Valley Jr. ROTC students "were in groups running around offering cups of water that had bubbles in it to Valley View High School football players." They found the liquid odd and concerning and refused to drink it.

Read the full story at The Press-Enterprise.

