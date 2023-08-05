California to launch civil rights investigation over transgender policy in Chino school district

California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks during a news conference on April 28, 2022, in Playa Del Rey, California. - Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times/TNS
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Attorney General Rob Bonta is opening a civil rights investigation into the Chino Valley Unified School District after it adopted a controversial policy that requires the school to notify parents if their child is transgender. The “Parental Notification Policy” requires teachers and school staff to inform parents if a student requests to use different pronouns or a different name than that on official records, or if the student uses bathrooms or joins programs that do not align with their sex assigned at birth. It also requires parents to be notified if their ch...