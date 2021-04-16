California woman who killed her three children: 'I did it to protect them'

A California woman who's suspected in the killings of her three children gave an interview to KGET this Friday, saying that she drowned her children in order to protect them from their father who she claims was abusive.

"I drowned them," she said in the interview which took place at the Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility in Kern County.

"I did it as softly, I don't know how to explain it, but I hugged them and I kissed them and I was apologizing the whole time," she said. "I loved my kids."

The children's father, Erik Denton, said in court papers filed earlier this year that Carrillo was increasingly delusional and that the children were in danger when with their mother.

"I wish my kids were alive, yes," she said. "Do I wish that I didn't have to do that? Yes. But I prefer them not being tortured and abused on a regular basis for for the rest of their lives."'

Watch the full interview below:



