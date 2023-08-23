California’s an expensive place to live in — for dogs. See the priciest state to own a dog
A new study by MarketWatch Guides ranks the most expensive states to own a dog, and California topped the list. - Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

California’s an expensive place to live in, and not just for humans. A new study by MarketWatch Guides ranks the most expensive states to own a dog, and California topped the list. It calculates the average cost of owning a Labrador retriever, the most popular dog breed in the country as stated by the American Kennel Club, assuming that it lives up to 11 years. These expenses include upfront costs, such as vaccines, supplies, spay and neuter procedures, medicine, and annual fees, such as insurance, grooming, food, checkups, toys, boarding and emergency vet visits. It’s noted that the ranking d...