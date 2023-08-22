Cambodia parliament endorses strongman's son Hun Manet as new PM

By Prak Chan Thul PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Cambodia's newly elected parliament endorsed military general Hun Manet as prime minister on Tuesday, completing a historic transfer of power in a fast-changing country led by his father for nearly four decades. The Western-educated Hun Manet, 45, had the backing of the majority of the National Assembly in proceedings screened live on television. His father, Hun Sen, a former Khmer Rouge guerrilla and self-styled strongman, has pledged to remain in politics in other roles for at least a decade. A graduate of the West Point military academy in the United...