Tennessee House speaker admits he's powerless to stop reinstatement of expelled Democrats
Rep. Justin Jones, left, and Justin Pearson, right, were expelled from the Tennessee House. (Photo: John Partipilo)

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R) said on Monday that he could not stop two expelled representatives from being reappointed.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sexton said that the speaker would not stand in the way of the reappointment of Democratic Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones. Both were expelled after they used a bullhorn on the House floor to call for gun safety laws.

“The two governing bodies will make the decision as to who they want to appoint to these seats," a statement from Sexton's office said. "Those two individuals will be seated as representatives as the constitution requires.”

Local meetings were being held in Tennessee on Monday that could result in Pearson and Jones being returned to the legislature as soon as this week.

