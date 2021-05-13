Campaign finance agency won't investigate if Donald Trump Jr. 'solicited illegal foreign assistance' in 2016

The Federal Elections Commission was deadlocked during a vote Wednesday on whether to investigate some of the campaign finance accusations against former President Donald Trump.

According to Axios, there are three main complaints involved the infamous Trump Tower meeting with two Russian nationals in which "dirt" on Hillary Clinton was promised.

In a 3 to 3 vote, the FEC voted not to look into whether Donald Trump Jr. "solicited illegal foreign assistance in 2016," said the report. A source with direct information on the vote said that the three votes against were from the Republican commissioners. They claimed a five-year statute of limitations is up in a few months, which doesn't give them time for an investigation. So, Trump is getting a pass by the FEC dragging its feet.

The move comes after the FEC said that they wouldn't seek further information on the hush-money payments Trump gave to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the campaign.

Those are just a few of the many complaints from Trump's 2016 campaign and the rulings on some of those are expected in the coming weeks.

Democracy 21 president Fred Wertheimer, who filed the FEC complaint, told Axios that he wasn't surprised by the ruling.

"Everyone in the system knows that the FEC will not enforce the law because the Republican commissioners do not want to enforce the law."

Read the full report at Axios.