Campus diversity will be a struggle without race-based admissions, history shows

Students walking to class on the University of California, Berkeley campus in Berkeley, California. - Kevin Ruck/Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS
States that have tried to enroll more Black and Hispanic students in state universities without using race-based admissions policies have seen the numbers of those students slip — especially at elite institutions. Nine states had affirmative action bans before last month’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking it down nationwide. Those states and others have tried various strategies to maintain diversity without using race-based admissions. They include costly recruitment drives, guaranteed admission to high-ranking high school students and the elimination of preferences for relatives of alumni. ...