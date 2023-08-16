Canada's Northwest Territories declares emergency due to wildfires

By Nia Williams and Ismail Shakil OTTAWA (Reuters) -The government of Canada's Northwest Territories declared a state of emergency on Tuesday due to wildfires that have largely destroyed one remote community and are also posing a risk to territorial capital Yellowknife. The declaration gives authorities additional powers to respond to an emergency, and underscores the unparalleled damage wrought by blazes so far this year. "This allows the (government) to acquire and deploy the necessary resources to support the management of this unprecedented wildfire season, and protect the health and safet...