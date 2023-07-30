By Steve Scherer OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made massive changes to his cabinet last week in a move political analysts say is more theater than substance, but the Liberal leader's close advisers say it shows his determination to seek a fourth election victory. With a string of recent polls showing the left-leaning Liberals trailing their right-of-center Conservative rivals after almost eight years in power, Trudeau changed or shifted three-quarters of his cabinet. A cost-of-living crisis, a sharp rise in interest rates, and a chronic housing shortage have given t...
Canada's Trudeau sets sights on fourth election fight with Cabinet refresh
July 30, 2023, 9:05 AM ET