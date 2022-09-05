Two attackers are on the loose in Saskatchewan, Canada after attacking at least 25 people with knives. According to reports, at least 10 are dead already and 15 are injured.

Speaking to CNN on Sunday evening former national security analyst Juliette Kayyem explained that it's clear that police know the names of the accused killers and the car they're in as they're attempting to escape.

"This is a big area and spree took place across a big area but I have a feeling they will be found relatively soon as we head into evening," she explained. "I think the second is of course going to get to motive. It is hard for people to recognize how do they not know this was going on? A challenge in a spree like this which is slow moving because it is not what we are familiar with as mass shootings — is that for them to identify that it's the same people going after whether it is random or not victims might take a while and by then the killers, the two brothers are 50 or 100 miles down the highway. So, that's the challenge what we call situation bizarre. I don't want to defend it but I can explain it in some ways."

She went on to say that Eskimo and aboriginal communities are the ones in lock down, and she's unsure if the reason is that they were the targets of the attack or if it was about the location.

The brothers are Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson and the car is a black Nissan Rogue.

